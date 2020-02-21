[former-gov.-frank-clement’s-daily-life-increasing-up-in-dickson-concentrate-of-engage-in]

Chris Gadd, The Tennessean Printed eight: 26 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020 | Updated eight: 30 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020

Shut

Debbie Mathis Watts claimed she enthusiastic for the possibility to produce a stage play about Gov. Frank G. Clement.

The engage in will be termed Governor Frank Goad Clement of Tennessee: The Early Yrs.

Watts reminiscences of Clement, a Dickson native, go again a long time to her youth.

“In 1970, when I graduated from Dickson High Faculty, our yearbook was focused to the memory of Gov. Clement, who achieved an premature loss of life in a motor vehicle crash in November of 1969,” Watts claimed in a press release. “I was presently a Gov. Clement enthusiast due to the fact my dad took me, as a youngster, to meet Gov. Clement at a political rally held in the soccer stadium at Dickson Superior.”

“I considered that my whole graduating course considered it was special that we had been in the same school technique that created a governor of Tennessee,” ongoing Watts, adding “the composing of this play was actually a labor of enjoy for me.”

Riley Henderson, a younger musical theatre significant from Belmont College, was cast to portray young Frank Clement.

“In this installment, of what we hope to develop later on, we are concentrating on what we are calling the early years, which revisit his substantial college times, when his aunt, Dockie Weems, coached him on becoming a excellent speaker,” Watts mentioned.

The participate in will also aim on Clement’s courtship, the early yrs of his relationship and fatherhood, and his election as governor of Tennessee, and staying keynote speaker at the Democratic Countrywide Conference in 1956.

“I want every person in Dickson County, both equally grownups and college students, could see this clearly show,” Watts mentioned.

Watts’s production enterprise, Tennessee Phase and Film, whose mission is “taking history to the stage,” is now in its 6th year of presenting phase plays. All those plays consist of The Ryman Diaries, the story of Captain Tom Ryman and his wife, Bettie Ryman, and the creating of the Union Gospel Tabernacle, later re-named the Ryman Auditorium as very well as Tennessee’s First Ladies, a one-girl depiction of Rachel Jackson, Sarah Polk, and Eliza Johnson, the wives of the 3 presidents of Tennessee.

Other plays consist of Just Connect with Me Andy, a a single-act monologue showcasing co-producer and veteran actor and director Tom Dolan as President Andrew Johnson and Anne Dallas Dudley: Tennessee’s Yellow Rose, a re-telling of the situations main up to girls acquiring the proper to vote in 1920.

Governor Frank Goad Clement of Tennessee: The Early Decades is a multi-media manufacturing and will consist of are living stage monologues, film, and pre-taped testimonies, featuring relatives associates, previous close friends, and colleagues of Frank Clement, sharing their reminiscences and tributes to one particular of Tennessee’s best governors.

This phase exhibit will be a aspect of the calendar year-extensive celebration of Frank Clement’s centennial yr of 2020.

A few performances of the perform will be May 1-3 at the Dickson County Superior Faculty auditorium.

For a lot more data call Tennessee Stage and Film Enterprise: 615-847-8007.

Examine or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/community/dickson/2020/02/21/play-target-youth-former-gov-frank-clement-escalating-up-dickson/4787556002/