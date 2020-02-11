Former great white singer Jack Russell says his album “Once Bitten Acoustical Bites” will be released in March

former BIG WHITE and current JACK RUSSELL’S LARGE WHITE frontman Jack Russell says fans of his music should expect three different releases from him in the coming months. “We have big plans,” he said “The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show” (see video below). “We have an album that will be released in March. It is “Once bitten – acoustic bites”, It is (BIG WHITEs) ‘Once bitten’ Album recorded completely unplugged. (It comes out) March 27th. And then we have “Great Zeppelin II”“with reference to the forthcoming follow-up to the BIG WHITE album “Great Zeppelin: A tribute to Led Zeppelin”, “It is a complete concert that was recorded live with nothing but (cover versions of). ZEPPELIN (Songs). Robert Plant‘s comment was:’ He sounds more like me than I do. ‘I had no idea the guy knew who I was. And I said, “Wow!” My heart leapt. so we have “Great Zeppelin II” get out what has stuff like ‘Cashmere’ thereon, “Houses of the saint” – A different set than the first. So that’s exciting. And then we have the new (JACK RUSSELL’S LARGE WHITE) Album we’re working on. “

Released in 1998, “Great Zeppelin: A tribute to Led Zeppelin” was recorded live in December 1996 at the Galaxy Theater in Santa Ana, California and provided by the French label Ax killer,

JACK RUSSELL’S LARGE WHITE‘s debut LP, “He saw it coming”, was released in January 2017 and presented the singles “Blame the night”. “Sign of time” and “Love doesn’t live here”,

Russell was fired by BIG WHITE in December 2011 (after a break in the group since 2009). He sued his former bandmates the following year for their continued use of the BIG WHITE Name after Jack had said goodbye to the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countered by Mark Kendall. Michael Lardie and Audie DesbrowThe claim that the singer’s self-destructive behavior is harmful to them BIG WHITE name (they also stated that he used the tour operator less for his own tour version of BIG WHITE). The parties participated in July 2013 without trial Russell now as JACK RUSSELL’S LARGE WHITE while the others go on like this BIG WHITE,

In addition to Jack. JACK RUSSELL’S LARGE WHITE Properties of former BIG WHITE Bassist-guitarist Tony Montana (as a guitarist and keyboardist), Dan McNay (MONTROSE) on bass, Robby Lochner (STRUGGLE) on guitar and Dicki Fliszar (BRUCE DICKINSON) on the drums.



