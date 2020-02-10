Former Guns N ‘Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke returns with new single “Rock N Roll is getting louder”

former RIFLES N ‘ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke released a brand new single “Rock N Roll is getting louder”about Golden robot records, A true striker of a track in its purest form Gilby Fashion, it’s rock and roll in the influences that pour through it GilbyVeins. It is a song that will become a true hymn and a long-time fan favorite.

A year ago when he was with Golden robot got introduced, Clarkefirst solo album in 15 years, “The Truth of the Gospel”, should arrive before the end of 2019. A possible publication date for the effort is not yet known.

Last year NAMM Exhibition in Anaheim, California, Clarke explained about the long delay in the completion of his new solo album: “I can’t make a recording for me unless I feel good with the songs. I want to make a recording that I want to hear. So, these songs I am It’s really new songs, it’s really classic rock, there’s really nothing new – it’s just a new version of what I like to do, namely loud guitars, guys like used guys Kenny Aronoff on drums, Steve Perkins – some really great players. I played all the guitars and sang everything. But I think it’s good – I think it’s really a good, fresh approach to classic rock. “

Gilby has worked on the CD in recent years, on which members of Clarkethe solo band of, EJ curse (Bass / vocals) and Troy Patrick Farrell (Drums / vocals).

Clarke Founding guitarist replaced Izzy Stradlin by doing GUNS Established in 1991 during the “Use your illusion” Tour and stayed with the band for three years. After leaving RIFLES N ‘ROSES. Clarke continued to work as a producer and solo artist, but also played along SLASH’S SNAKEPIT. ROCK STAR SUPERNOVA. HEART and other acts.

Clarke released his solo debut, “Pawn Shop Guitars”1994th

Photo credit: Neil Zlozower

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxXVdm6UXl8 (/ embed)

