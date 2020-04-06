Former Hawaii Dylan Thomas pitcher among the minor leagues is keeping ready

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a relief pitcher, Dylan Thomas, a student at the University of Hawaii, has learned to prepare for homework.

Thomas is one of thousands of minor league baseball players trying to keep fit during the gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely been exciting,” said Thomas, who has lived at his family’s home in Valencia, California, the past two weeks. “But I know I’m not the only person on this boat. I know we’re all grinding and chewing and trying to stay in shape and being ready for the start time.”

Whether this happens in a couple of months or even at all, Thomas is keeping fit with social-distance drills and throwing. “I did workouts at home,” Thomas said.

Thomas is also aided by Major League Baseball’s decision to pay each minor league player $ 400 per week through at least May 31 or until the start of the affiliate season.

“That was awesome,” Thomas said of the decision. “At the moment, I wasn’t sure if I was paying you or not. It was definitely a stress factor trying to think what I was going to do to make some extra cash while the whole ordeal went on. . “

After a four-three, three-season career with the Rainbow Warriors, Thomas was the Minnesota Twins’ 13-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft for first-year players.

Thomas was initially assigned to Elizabethton (Tenn.) In the Appalachian League. “I loved Elizabethton,” Thomas said of the city’s 13,700-residents. “I’ve never been to a small town scenario like that. It was very exciting, very fun. I had good friends and the competition was fantastic.”

After going 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA and four saves in 11 games, Thomas was promoted to the Twins’ low-A affiliate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Unlike in Elizabethton, where $ 20 a day is deducted for rent and expenses, Thomas lived rent-free with a host family in Cedar Rapids.

“They were awesome people,” Thomas said.

Thomas went 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in Cedar Rapids. For the year, his combined average was 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, including 11.8 at Elizabethton.

Thomas said he reported to the Twins’ training facility in January. “They had an early six-week speed camp that I was a part of,” Thomas said.

In March, Thomas put up two innings of a fake game … “A couple hours later, we had a meeting, and they told us to take the next day off while they figured things out,” Thomas recalls. “And the next day, they held another meeting, and they told us that we were going home.”

Thomas said he has not been told of team duties this year, although he assumes he will return to Cedar Rapids. For now, Thomas waits. “I was chilling in California,” he said.