Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald selected by the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft

ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 27 Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald ran an exercise in the NFL combined football scheme in Indianapolis.

ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019 Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) hands on the football run back to Miles Reed (26) during the first half of the team at the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU.

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald is taking his talent to Nashville.

The Tennessee Titans today selected McDonald in the seventh round – No. 224 overall – in the 2020 National Football League Draft.

“I’m excited right now,” McDonald told Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a phone interview. “I’m super excited. I’m home with a bunch of family and friends. It was pretty awesome. It was surreal to see my name up (on the draft TV).”

The move comes five years after the Titans selected Marcus Mariota, a St. Louis graduate school and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner, and second overall pick in the 2015 draft. Mariota contact expired with the Titans, and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders .

As a fourth-year junior in 2019, McDonald threw for 4,135 yards (to 63.8% accuracy) and 33 touchdowns to help the Rainbow Warriors win the Mountain West Conference title. In January, McDonald announced he would resign his senior season to apply for the NFL Draft.

McDonald worked under Jordan Palmer, a widely regarded quarterback guru, and trained in a program administered by the Mamba Academy, founded by the late NBA Kobe Bryant.

In the NFL Scouting Combined, McDonald ran 40 yards in 4.58 seconds, fastest among the 17 quarterbacks invited to participate.

McDonald said he has heard of several teams, including the Titans. Asked if he knew the Titans would pick him, he said, “I had some ideas. But that call (from the Titans) solidified it.”

McDonald said he was happy to just get an opportunity in the NFL. “That’s all I needed,” he said.

