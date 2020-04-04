Former Hawaii receiver Cedric Byrd hopes his speed will catapult him into the NFL

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How fast is former Hawaii receiver Cedric Byrd II?

In the latest test, Byrd showed his speed in racing 40 yards at a laser-timed 4.37 seconds.

Byrd is hopeful that 40 years, with his two-season production and the Rainbow Warriors, will be enough to merit consideration as this month’s NFL Draft project.

Eric Eastham, an agent with ALIGN Sports Management, was contacted by seven teams to express interest in Byrd as an inside receiver and beauty / kickoff returner. Last season, Byrd had 98 catches for 1,097 yards and 10 touchdowns. Of Byrd’s 177 career receptions, 52% are in first downs. He also returned kickoffs and points, as well as being used as a rusher on jet sweep or direct meters.

UH and UCLA were scheduled to have a pro day joint in Los Angeles last month. But the combined-like event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Align arranged videos of a private workout with his clients, and copies sent to NFL teams. Under coach Les Spellman’s extremely good speed guidance, Byrd also completed the three-horn drill in 7.03 seconds.

Byrd trained at Mamba Sports Academy, a sports performance center founded by late NBA great Kobe Bryant. Part of his workout was past sessions with former UH quarterback Cole McDonald. Byrd and McDonald were home.

But during this pandemic, most facilities and parks are closed. “With everything going on, it’s hard to get a good session,” Byrd said.

Byrd said he stays fit for sprints and runs on the hills near his family home in Los Angeles. He said he will squeeze in sessions that are captured about three or four times a week. He said he lifts weight at a friend’s home gym.

And he hopes for what he hopes will be an opportunity to join an NFL training camp as a draft selection or free agent.

“That’s the goal,” Byrd said. “This has always been the goal. We’ll see how it goes. It’s in the hands of God.”