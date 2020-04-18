Former Hawaii safety Ikem Okeke is doing everything he can to remake the NFL

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A week ahead of the NFL Draft with the ensuing free-agent signings, it is time to crunch for several football prospects.

For former Hawaii security Ikem Okeke, every day is crunch time.

As part of his daily training, Okeke will perform crunches, regular sit-ups and push ups at his home in Las Vegas. Sometimes he will compete against his older brother, Obim. “We’ll be doing this all day,” Okeke said. “We’re going to exercise at home.”

Okeke, whose parents are doctors, is mindful of the restrictions on workouts – and football dreams – during this pandemic.

Since completing his UH qualification after the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl, Okeke has promoted his pro-football aspirations with targeted training at the Rainbow Warriors’ pro day in Los Angeles.

Okeke played well at the Newsweek Hula Bowl in February, alternating at both safety positions.

Okeke also coached under Randall Cunningham, a UNLV alumni who was a quarterback for 16 NFL seasons. As part of Cunningham’s program, Okeke performed field drills under Rod Woodson, a Hall of Fame defensive back who played 17 NFL seasons. Former UH secretary Chris Brown serves as Okeke’s strength coach. Brown is one of the few Warriors to weigh 500 pounds. Brown was Okeke’s linebacker coach at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

When UH’s pro day was canceled, Okeke participated in Zybek Sports’ combined events throughout the US field in Las Vegas. Okeke said he ran the 40-yard dash in a hand-timed 4.37 seconds. During training, he weighed 225 pounds 20 times.

But a couple of weeks ago, Cunningham’s program was put on hiatus because of the pandemic. “I started training on my own,” Okeke said.

He said many of his workouts are at home. He said he would occasionally go to an open field to work on his feet. “Just to keep my breaks on point,” Okeke said, “and stay sharp. I stay home and work. I didn’t go out too much before the pandemic because I was training. Now there’s nowhere they are gone. “

At 6 feet and 210 pounds, Okeke is capable of playing both safety spots, as well as an in-the-box nickel.

“I always felt it was a linear, straight-forward-speed NFL prospect,” said Rich Miano, executive director of the Hula Bowl. “You look at his size, the intelligence factor, all the intangibles in terms of his IQ and ability to play linebacker and safety. And he’s a really good special-team player. He was one of the most the good special players Hawaii’s team has had over the past few years. It brings a lot of things the NFL is looking for. “

While waiting, Okeke works on his make-chef skills.

“I try to take some random stuff, put it all together, and see how it works out,” Okeke said.