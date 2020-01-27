Former head of the crime consortium on Japan’s death row dies in apparent suicide

A former head of a Japanese crime syndicate on death row was found dead at Tokyo Detention House on Sunday.

Osamu Yano, 71, the inmate on the death row, is said to have committed suicide, sources familiar with the situation said, and found that he had injured his neck. Department of Justice officials are investigating details of the incident.

After being sentenced to his death sentence, Yano had admitted involvement in the murders of two people decades earlier, but was acquitted at the end of 2018.

His suicide was the first in the nation to be committed by a death row inmate since November 1999, when a 55-year-old death row inmate killed himself in a branch of Sapporo Prison in Hokkaido by cutting a bath with a razor across his neck to take.

Yano’s death sentence for deadly gunfire to a bar in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, in January 2003, became final in March 2014.

In letters he sent to the police in the metropolitan area in September 2014 and June 2015, Yano announced his involvement in the murder of two other people, including a company president, in 1996 and 1998.

He was arrested on these cases in 2017.

In December 2018, the Tokyo District Court issued a non-guilty verdict to Yano as part of a lay trial, and concluded that his confession was aimed at postponing the execution of his death sentence. The acquittal decision was later closed since the prosecutor’s office did not appeal.