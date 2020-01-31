Former headmaster of Lancaster County elementary school accused of stealing prescription pills from the nurse’s office

LANCASTER COUNTY – A former headmaster of the primary school in Eastern Lancaster County was charged by the New Holland Police with theft and possession of a controlled substance. He stole Adderall and Focalin prescription drugs from the nurse’s office at New Holland Elementary School.

Jeffrey Scott Starr, 50, of the 500 block from Jared Way, New Holland, was indicted on Thursday for a four-time offense following a police affidavit. He resigned from his position as headmaster of the New Holland Elementary School on Monday and his resignation was accepted by the school district board of directors in a meeting that same evening, according to a letter from superintendent Robert Hollister to the parents and guardians of the district students.

According to LancasterOnline, Starr served in the Eastern Lancaster County school district for 10 years.

According to the lawsuit, school representatives turned to the police on January 22 after finding that students’ prescription drugs were missing from the school nurse’s office.

The school administration informed the police that the number of medications on the previous day did not match. The count from the previous workday in the office (January 17) was correct, school officials told the police.

According to the complaint, the school staff checked the January 17 surveillance video. At about 4:35 p.m., Starr can be seen in the footage as the police spend the day at the school reception. After leaving the last employee, the staff can be seen looking out the window, apparently to determine that, according to the police, there are no more employee vehicles in the school car park.

The staff can then enter the nurse’s office from the hallway using their staff key. He’s about to leave the office, the police say. A few minutes later, he returns with another set of keys, enters the office again, and remains inside for about 30 seconds, the police say.

He is then seen leaving the office and leaving the building, the police say.

Employees then questioned Starr, police said, about the discrepancy in the number of medications. He allegedly admitted to three school staff that he had taken two Addreall tablets from a locked cabinet in the nurse’s office, the police said.

On May 17, 2019, the nurses released a police documentary on a second medication count inconsistency that found that focalin pills were missing.

The police questioned Starr about the lack of medication and he reportedly admitted to taking the pills on both occasions.

According to the police, Adderall and Focalin are substances that are controlled according to Schedule II.

