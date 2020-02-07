Former Hibernian Conner Duthie was banned by the UKAD for two years after testing positive for cannabis

Former Hibernian Conner Duthie was banned from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) for two years after he tested positive for cannabis.

The 23-year-old Duthie showed traces of 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in a urine sample he provided after a game on March 16, 2019.

Getty Images – Getty

Duthie, who most recently played for Stenhousemuir, started the home loss to Stranraer FC at Ochilview Park in the encounter with the Scottish League One.

THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis and gives the user a feeling of exhilaration that affects things like thinking, memory, pleasure, movement, concentration, coordination as well as sensory and time perception.

Pat Myhill, UKAD operations director, said: “Cannabis is banned in sport due to the various psychological and physiological effects it can have on athletes.

“While non-competition use in sports is not prohibited, it is prohibited if it is found in a sample that was given in competition.

“Since the substance can remain in an athlete’s system for a long time, this case shows that the risk of a sports ban is very high if you use this substance outside of the competition.

“The athletes are solely responsible for what is in their system, regardless of how they claim it got there and whether the intention was to cheat or not.

“Our message to the athletes is clear; It’s not worth the risk. “