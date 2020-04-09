Former Hoffman Estates bowling alley’s ton to keep vehicles for Zeigler dealerships

The abruptly complete parking lot at the former Hoffman Lanes in Hoffman Estates is not an indicator that the shuttered bowling alley has uncovered new life as an unlawful speak-effortless amid coronavirus-related constraints.

Rather, the normally unused home has been granted authorization to deliver short-term motor vehicle storage for the Zeigler Automotive Group, which not long ago obtained 3 nearby luxury vehicle dealerships together Golfing Street.

















































The Hoffman Estates village board Monday granted permission to Zeigler to lease the large amount at 80 W. Higgins Road from the property’s operator, WT Group LLC, for just one calendar year whilst a redevelopment system for the 2.7-acre site is solid.

“WT has some intricate engineering perform to do to lessen the amount of money of floodplain on this property, and that features putting in new storm sewers on the east side of Roselle (Highway),” Hoffman Estates Director of Progress Companies Peter Gugliotta said. “Those people strategies and that perform will effortlessly acquire a yr to entire for that reason, the bowling alley site will not be in a position to be redeveloped for pretty some time.”

WT Group has come up with two former redevelopment principles for the web site considering that the bowling alley shut in 2015, neither of which was fulfilled with enough enthusiasm from the village board to continue.

The initially was a strip middle for stores and places to eat with a facade evoking the authentic use of the making. And previous year, WT Team representatives recommended a new making on the website that would allow Hertz Car or truck Gross sales to relocate from 855 W. Golfing Street in Schaumburg to a more substantial facility.

Michigan-dependent Zeigler Automotive Group purchased the a few close by dealerships from Motor Werks Car Team in January. They are Mercedes and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, 1000 W. Golf Street Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg, 920 W. Golfing Street and Infiniti of Hoffman Estates, 1075 W. Golfing Road. No product sales will consider spot on the storage web site, and Gugliotta emphasised that Zeigler has no plans to acquire the house.















































