Former Houston Texans WR Sammie Coates now with the XFL

A former member of the Houston Texans is playing in Houston again, but now Sammie Coates is on the XFL and a member of the Houston Roughnecks.

There’s still one game left in the NFL season, and that means a new league is about to make a dramatic return, and that’s the XFL, which means Sammie Coates is back in Houston.

Although Sammie Coates was drafted into the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015, Coates played his last season in the NFL during the 2018 season with the Houston Texans. Coates played 12 games for the Texans, scoring two goals and making no starts.

However, while Coates denied some special teams with the Texans, in which he played a total of four duels (one solo), he focuses on regaining the excitement that made him 15 for the Steelers to choose in the third round.

Coates is now a member of the second professional football team in Houston and has a great opportunity ahead of them. On the national stage, XFL games are broadcast on several national networks.

Maybe Coates can rejuvenate his career and even return to the NFL one day, and maybe even return to the Texans if his game improves and he reaches his true potential.

As a member of the Roughnecks, Coates is trained by June Jones, who is also associated with football in Houston. So it could be fun to watch them while the Texans are in their off-season and the Super Bowl is over.

Also on the Roughnecks is Charles James II, who played on the Texans in 2016 and enjoyed watching the Texans perform on Hard Knocks. When James II played in Houston for the season of the 16 season, he played 12 games when he made no starts but defended a pass and did a total of 18 duels (16 solo). That same season, he also kicked off for 18 yards.

Next: J.J. Watt is playing the leading role on Saturday evening this weekend

The Roughnecks begin their season on Saturday, February 8th at FOX at home against the Los Angeles Wildcats. Will you see the Roughnecks and the XFL in the coming season? Let us know your thoughts on this “new” football league.