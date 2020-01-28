Former Husker head coach Pelini returns to LSU as national defensive coordinator

Bo Pelini is said to have returned to the LSU.

The former Nebraska head coach returns to Bayou to become the school’s defensive coordinator. According to an announcement made in December 2007, he held this post before being hired as Husker’s boss.

Pelini was released in 2014, of course, and eventually became head coach of FCS Youngstown State in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. Since then, he’s been the head coach there, setting a record 33-28 and under 500 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference game.

“I will always appreciate the experience I have had of training my home university professionally and participating in a championship game,” said Pelini in a YSU statement. “For Mary Pat and me, Youngstown will always be an element of home with our children who graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and so many of our family members who live here. My YSU days will always be something special for everyone Be a Pelini family. “

Steven M. Sipple: Pelinis Diatribe gives Eichorst credibility

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Pelini, as successor to Dave Aranda, who earned $ 2.5 million a season, agreed to a three-year contract with LSU worth about $ 2.3 million a season before he left earlier this month left Baylor as head coach.

“The opportunity to return to the LSU is truly unique,” Pelini said in a press release. “Based on my previous experience at LSU, I know that this suits me very well. The chance to work with (Tigers head coach Ed) Orgeron, the ability to defend the Tiger, all in one place it is possible. ” Both my family and I really enjoyed it when we were there. It’s very exciting for us. We are very honored and look forward to this next chapter. “

In seven seasons in Nebraska, Pelini collected a 67-27 mark (39-17 in the conference game) and won at least nine games each season. He never had a team breakthrough and won a conference championship – the Huskers lost the Big 12 Championship game in 2009 and 2010 and the Big Ten Championship game in 2012 – although Nebraska has won nine games only once in five seasons since his release.

