Former Illini star, Pro Soccer Corridor of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies

WASHINGTON — Bobby Mitchell, the speedy Corridor of Famer who grew to become the Washington Redskins’ to start with black player, has died. He was 84.

Mitchell break up his profession with the Cleveland Browns and Redskins and was inducted into the Professional Football Corridor of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame mentioned Sunday evening that Mitchell’s family stated he died in the afternoon but did not deliver any other information.

“The video game lost a true legend right now,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker reported in a assertion. “Bobby was an amazing participant, a gifted govt and a authentic gentleman to absolutely everyone with whom he worked or competed against.”

Mitchell acquired All-Significant 10 honors for Illinois in 1955 and 1957 and was a observe star at the faculty, which inducted him into its Corridor of Fame in 2019.

When Mitchell joined the Redskins in 1962, they grew to become the previous NFL workforce to integrate. Soon after taking part in his initially 4 seasons in Cleveland, he invested 7 more with Washington and retired with the next-most blended offensive yards.

Mitchell turned a Redskins scout and afterwards served as assistant basic manager.

“His enthusiasm for the video game of football was unmatched by any one I have at any time achieved,” Redskins proprietor Daniel Snyder explained. “Not only was he just one of the most influential persons in franchise history, but he was also one of the best gentlemen I have at any time identified. He was a accurate class act and will be sorely skipped.”

Retired NFL operating back again Brian Mitchell, who has no relation to Bobby but turned buddies with him, stated he realized from the Hall of Famer, “Tough occasions really don’t continue being, rough people today do, and you never permit what you go through modify who you are unless of course it’s for the much better.”

“I’m sure there was people today expressing stuff to him and carrying out issues that (ticked) him off, but he was not bitter,” Brian Mitchell mentioned. “When you appear at him when he was doing the job for the Redskins early on, several individuals felt Bobby should’ve been the typical supervisor of the Washington Redskins. He didn’t get bitter. He saved performing the issues he can do.”

Bobby Mitchell explained all through a 2015 episode of Showtime’s “60 Minutes Sports” that he comprehended very immediately upon signing in Washington “there was no a single in this town utilised to having a black star.” Close friend and fellow Hall of Famer Jim Brown took it 1 stage more.

“Bobby was an person that was thrown into the arena of becoming a sufferer for no purpose,” Brown claimed. “He experienced to suffer for getting black more than any person I know that played football at the time I performed. with that type of potential, if he ended up white, most people on this earth would know who he was.”

Mitchell played halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and moved to flanker with the Redskins, main the NFL in obtaining yards in 1962 and 1963. He was a three-time All-NFL range, performed in 4 Professional Bowls and his 7,954 all-purpose yards have been the second-most in league record when he retired in 1968.

Right after retiring, Mitchell became energetic in the local community and held an annual golfing event elevating cash for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Culture since 1980.

“”You search at Bobby, his vocation was a Hall of Fame occupation, but I know for African-American persons, he was a social activist, as well,” Brian Mitchell reported. “Not only was he a excellent soccer player and a male who would go out there and combat for the rights of his men and women but he was also a dude who was a philanthropist, a person doing every little thing that you are intended to do.”

Mitchell grew up in Incredibly hot Springs, Arkansas. The Corridor of Fame flag on the museum’s campus in Canton, Ohio, will be flown at 50 %-workers in Mitchell’s memory.