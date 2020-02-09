Former Inter Milan legend convinced of Arturo Vidal’s arrival

BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 02: Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona watches during the Spanish League, La Liga, football match played between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at Camp Nou Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Photo by Xavier B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)

A former Inter Milan legend believes the club will sign Arturo Vidal this summer.

Despite the end of the winter transfer window, rumors persist that link Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan. The Serie A team did not hide that they wanted the player, but were unable to reach an agreement with Barcelona.

However, former striker Ivan Zamorano is optimistic that his compatriot will wear black and blue at the start of next season.

According to the Bleacher report, he said:

“Let’s just say that I’m optimistic, we’ll see two Chileans at Inter next season and I have inside information about that score. We all know what Vidal means for Antonio Conte and I’m sure that in June the club will step up their efforts to recruit him from Barcelona. Inter fans would be very happy to have Arturo. “

The other Chilean Zamorano was referring to was Alexis Sanchez who is at Inter on loan from Manchester United.

Since the start of the season, Vidal has been linked to a distance from Barcelona, ​​with Inter Milan being his likely destination. But they were unable to reach an agreement with the Catalans during their negotiations.

While Arturo Vidal made the difference for Barcelona, ​​he remains more of an impact submarine than a starter. It is a status that he vociferated not to like. He had a tough time off the field chasing the club earlier in the season for unpaid bonuses.

Regardless of how he performs the rest of the season, an exit still seems likely as Barcelona must raise funds in his quest to rejuvenate his team.

As Zamorano mentioned, Conte is a fan of Vidal and knows what he can bring as he had during his time at Juventus. Despite the signing of Christian Eriksen, the Chilean still seems to be a priority and to his credit, even at 32, Vidal has proven that he has a lot left in the tank.