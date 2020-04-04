Former Jaguar all pro says coronavirus “buried me” – News – The Palm Beach Post

Within 10 days of former Jaguar Tony Bosell, five of whom were in the intensive care unit, he found a medical roller coaster, quickly deteriorated and wondered for a moment if he was going to get through.

Former Jaguars star and Hall of Fame finalist Tony Boselli is recovering after being hospitalized for five days at the Mayo Clinic for COVID-19, he told the Times-Union in his first public comments on Thursday.

Boselli, 47, also said his 47-year-old wife Angie tested positive for coronavirus, but her symptoms were much less severe, which did not cause a fever, and that she has fully recovered. He was never needed in the hospital.

Things got so bad for the Jaguars ’five-time Pro Bowl offensive supply that he had to be taken to the Mayo Clinic Intensive Care Unit. He was hooked on two venous contents, plus needed oxygen to restore his breathing to the right level. He was admitted to the ICU on March 25, and was not released until Monday.

“For whatever reason [COVID-19] buried me and didn’t do him much,” Boselli said. “Of course he’s a lot tougher than me. He had 7-10 days when he did not feel himself, but his symptoms were mild. “

Although Boselli does not declare himself fully recovered, he says he feels much better and hopes to start riding the beach cruiser as soon as the test returns negative.

“I still feel like my lungs aren’t always back,” Tony said. “I don’t have a fever. The cough is under control. I get tired faster, but I start replying to emails. “

In a wide-ranging, 45-minute interview, Boselli told how he found out about his first symptoms on the evening of March 16 – while playing golf the previous weekend at Sawgrass Country Club – but didn’t think much of it because he had no heat and only cold and mild congestion. He also went to lunch the same day with two friends, both of whom had to go to quarantine for 14 days after Boselli told them that his test was positive on March 20th.

Everything started to change for Bosell on March 18, when he woke up to “feel harder” and suffered a fever. Then came a call telling him that he and Angie had been close to someone who showed a positive result.

He soon called his doctor and got a test at the Mayo Clinic. Fever symptoms persisted and on March 20, the test result returned positive for COVID-19. Five days later, Boselli said he could “barely move” and felt the wheezing in his chest.

So he returned to the Mayo Clinic, waiting for him to be tested and released. But a chest x-ray revealed low oxygen levels and the pulmonologist told him, “You’re not leaving.”

The next 10 days became a medical roller coaster, where Boselli, who lost 20 pounds, quickly noticed it was getting worse and wondered briefly if it was going to go through.

“I think the idea wasn’t like that in any way, the story should end here,” Tony said. “This is a nut. I never felt, ‘poor me or why me?’ You get sick, that’s what happens. But the fact that I was in the hospital with a coronavirus, and crazy thoughts came to my mind, like “I can’t believe this is happening.”

“The worst was my second day at ICU when they lifted oxygen. It was probably the lowest, scariest moment. I didn’t have my family around me. I don’t remember exactly what the doctor said, something about a machine that had to go to another level for more oxygen if it didn’t work.

“Whatever medications they gave me, along with oxygen, it got where I needed to be. I never had to figure out what that next level was. “

Boselli said after receiving a positive test after notifying the Sawgrass Country Club to warn members he may have been in contact with and who started the chain reaction. It led to local and national speculation that he had COVID-19.

At the time, he said he was not prepared to go public as other public figures had done, and preferred to privately warn individuals he may have infected.

As her symptoms gradually worsened, Boselli said she wanted to focus on healing by making sure Angie and their five children were properly protected before being made public.

He made the decision on Thursday morning and then spoke with the Times-Union early in the afternoon. He later appeared briefly on the weekly radio program 1010XL related to the Jaguars.

Boselli warmly thanked all the medical people in Mayo who helped him heal, as well as many friends and jaguars in the community for bringing food home to Ponte Vedra and for leaving.

“The people were amazing,” Boselli said. “Doctors, nurses, [medical assistants], people cleaning my room, blood-taking technicians, I can’t say good enough about them. All of these people are covered in suits in your room, but they treated me well and made the bad situation as tolerable as possible. They are a set of push buttons for my book.

“Just the relationships and notes you get from people, text messages and emails make you understand what a blessed man I am.”

About the coronavirus and its effects locally and nationally Boselli reminded people who either reject COVID-19 or believe that business closures are too restrictive: be vigilant by taking protective measures.

“The fact is, most of the older or younger people who get it are likely to be fine,” Boselli said. “But look at me, I was healthy without any problems and ended up at ICU. I think you can play the odds and be ok.

“But I can’t imagine anyone with underlying medical problems having had to go through what I did [and survived]. When all of us look at this coronavirus, you have to look at other people and the impact this can have on them. what we want is to expose vulnerable people.The people died in the hospital, so that is true.

“The idea I’m leaving is this: you might be fine, but your neighbor may not be. Try to think of everyone in this situation. “