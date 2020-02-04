Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies at 95 – KGET 17

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – Daniel arap Moi, a former schoolteacher who has become Kenya’s longest serving president and has presided over years of repression and economic unrest fueled by rampant corruption, has died. He was 95 years old.

Moi’s death was announced on Tuesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

I, who had ruled Kenya for 24 years, had been hospitalized for months and months.

He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, said Moi’s son, Senator Gideon Moi, at the Nairobi hospital.

Kenyatta ordered the national flags to fly at half-mast from Tuesday until sunset on the day of the funeral. He said Moi, the second president of Kenya, was a leader in the struggle for independence and a staunch pan-Africanist.

Despite being criticized as a dictator, Moi received strong support from many Kenyans and was seen as a unifying figure when he took power after the death of the founding president of the country. from East Africa, Jomo Kenyatta, in 1978. However, some allies of the sick Kenyatta, had tried to modify the constitution to prevent Moi, then vice-president, from automatically taking power when Kenyatta died.

Me was so wary of any threat during this uncertain period that he fled his home in the Rift Valley when he learned of Kenyatta’s death, only returning after receiving assurances of his safety.

In 1982, the Moi government proposed to Parliament a constitutional amendment that made Kenya a one-party state. Later that year, the military quelled an attempted coup prepared by members of the opposition and certain air force officers. At least 159 people have been killed.

Moi’s government then became more repressive in the face of dissent, according to a report from the government’s Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission, which assessed its regime.

Political activists and others who dared to oppose the Moi regime have been regularly detained and tortured, the report said, noting unlawful detentions and assassinations, including the murder of Foreign Minister Robert Ouko.

“The judiciary has become an accomplice in the perpetuation of the violations, while the parliament has become a puppet controlled by the heavy hand of the executive,” said the report.

Corruption, especially the illegal allocation of land, has become institutionalized, the report said, while economic power was centralized in the hands of the few.

In 1991, Moi bowed to demands for a multi-party state due to internal pressure, including a demonstration in 1991 in which police killed more than 20 people and external pressure from the West.

The multiparty elections of 1992 and 1997 were marred by political and ethnic violence which, according to critics, was caused by the state.

By the time Moi left office in 2002, corruption had caused the Kenyan economy, the most developed in East Africa, to contract.

Moi has often accused the West of bad publicity and the economic hardship that many Kenyans had to endure during its reign.

As with its predecessor, Kenyatta, many government projects, buildings and bills and coins were named after Me. Marked, Kenyans voted for a new constitution that was implemented in 2010 and took steps to ban personality cults.

A mixed reaction greeted Me’s death.

Commentator Patrick Gathara tweeted that Tuesday was a day to remember the victims of Me “as well as the thousands who opposed his brutal and deadly kleptocracy. It is a day to remember that the harvest of politicians has helped him escape justice for his crimes. ”

Salim Lone, a former United Nations spokesperson who fled into exile because of the harassment under Me, said that the former president had started so well and “so many people have supported your promise of a free Kenya, more inclusive and corruption-free. ” He said that Moi at the start of his reign released political prisoners and said that it is better to eat sukuma wiki (kale) and sleep in peace than to seek wealth.

“How it went wrong is not yet,” said Lone in a tweet.