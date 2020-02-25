[former-kern-county-deputy-pleads-not-guilty-in-new-sexual-assault-charges]

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Monday in court docket, previous deputy Michael Clark pleaded not guilty to the new charges submitted in opposition to him. This time all-around at least 3 new girl have arrive ahead with new allegations.

New sexual assault allegations occur on the heels of an incident on September 24th, 2019 in Rosamond.

Investigators say the 31-year-aged Clark, although on responsibility and in uniform, supplied the woman a ride property from work. When within his patrol car, the woman statements Clark groped her in a sexual way.

In Oct, Clark was positioned on administrative depart.

Now, new sexual assault allegations stemming from, April of previous yr. A single girl statements Clark responded for a service simply call to her residence and produced makes an attempt to start out a sexual romance with her, even right after she said she was not interested. The female claims she noticed Clark parked exterior of her residence on numerous situations. These observations confirmed by the Sheriff’s Workplace by means of GPS data in the patrol vehicle.

According to a further sufferer, the former deputy had harassed her at her get the job done and on one particular situation laid down with her while she napped in the course of her crack.

Sheriff’s stories say quite a few staff members witnessed the incident.

In court docket Monday, Clark pleaded not guilty to two counts every of stalking, sexual battery, and assault by a public officer. In addition, he entered a not guilty plea to a demand of touching a individual intimately in opposition to their will for sexual arousal and generating obscene mobile phone phone calls.

Clark’s bond was set at a person-hundred and seventy-five-thousand pounds. He has because bailed out of jail. He will be back again in courtroom on April 29th.

