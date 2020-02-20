[former-knick-carmelo-anthony-lists-nyc-condo-for-$12.85-million]

Anthony’s Chelsea home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a wine cellar

Carmelo Anthony has listed the New York condo he bought in 2015 while still playing for the Knicks for $12.85 million, an increase of $1.85 million from the purchase price he paid five years ago.

Overlooking the High Line, the 4,556-square-foot apartment has three separate living rooms, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, eight closets, a laundry room and space for a private gallery.

Despite being located on the fifth floor of the floor-through apartment, Anthony’s home somehow also includes a wine cellar with a wet bar.

Broker Kevin Mallen told Curbed that the apartment is “an art collector’s dream with ample wall space.”

Over 17 seasons in the NBA, Anthony has earned nearly $250 million in salary alone, according to Spotrac.

Anthony, 35, is playing his first season for the Portland Trail Blazers after sitting out most of last year because no one would sign him after he was waived by the Houston Rockets.

The former Syracuse star got off to a decent start with Portland and is averaging 15 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the season, but he has shot just 33.3 percent over his last seven games.

At 25-31, the Blazers are on the outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference and their plight may become even worse with All-Star point guard Damian Lillard sidelined with an injury.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Architectural Digest