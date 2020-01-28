Former Kobe Bryant pilot reacts to crash that killed NBA superstar, daughter and 7 others

Investigation continued on Monday into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, a pilot who had previously commuted with the NBA superstar between Orange County and Staples Center spoke to ABC7 about the weather. at the time of the Sunday disaster.

Kurt Deetz described the Sikorsky-76, which had a white leather interior, as the equivalent of an airborne “limousine” or “Cadillac Escalade”.

Deetz showed ABC7 his logbook, a record for the two years he spent piloting Bryant in the airship.

The day after the accident, he said he was still in shock, especially given his familiarity with the helicopter, Bryant and his family, and the pilot who flew it at the time.

“You think about your life and how you accept the risk every day,” said Deetz. “And you think of your own family.”

He said he had refused to fly in dangerous weather conditions in the past, but added that he never had to do it with Bryant.

“He’s not in the back shouting,” You better get us there. “You have no contact with them,” said Deetz, referring to the passengers on a flight.

Deetz said the fog conditions do not trigger an alarm, adding that tracking on highways is typical for pilots due to the high visibility of their wide lanes.

But according to the flight data, Bryant’s helicopter suddenly accelerated and descended. Among the possible scenarios, the pilot found himself in the middle of a cloud and lost his bearings.

Deetz said he too was awaiting the National Transportation Safety Board’s conclusions on the circumstances the pilot faced just before the accident.

“Not seeing what he was seeing, I don’t know why he reacted the way he did,” he said.

