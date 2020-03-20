Former Labour minister brought back again to cabinet to head coronavirus group

Martin van Rijn, junior wellness minister on behalf of the Labour social gathering in the past Dutch coalition, has been introduced again into the cabinet to change Bruno Bruins, who resigned on Thursday because of exhaustion.

Van Rijn is stepping into the purpose of health and fitness minister as an independent, instead than a Labour supporter, and will acquire on the function for a few months, prime minister Mark Rutte stated.

Rutte stated he was joyful to have Van Rijn on board since he was readily available and for the reason that he experienced ‘tremendous assurance in him’.

‘This crisis is so big, that bash color is irrelevant,’ Rutte stated. The latest Dutch coalition is created up of the two liberal events VVD and D66, the Christian Democrats and ChristenUnie.

Van Rijn is at the moment chairman of the Reinier Hage healthcare facility group and was responsible for a number of main adjustments in the Dutch healthcare method though a junior minister. He has also held senior civil company roles in the ministry.

Labour leader Lodewijk Asscher stated of the appointment: ‘if there is a nationwide crisis, then you help in which you can. I am very pleased of everyone stepping ahead in these complicated instances.’

