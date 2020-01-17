Former Lancaster MP who fabricated sniper fire now faces criminal charges, says DA

LANCASTER, California (KABC) – Former assistant to the Los Angeles County Sheriff, who falsely claimed to have been shot by a sniper at Lancaster Station, is now the subject of criminal charges, announced Thursday officials.

The district attorney’s office has announced charges of filing a false police report (crime) and two counts of insurance fraud (crime) have been brought against Angel Raul Reynosa.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested Reynosa Thursday after a traffic stop in Sylmar and he was sentenced to county jail on bail set at $ 40,000.

Insurance fraud involves a workers’ compensation claim, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On August 21, 2019, Reynosa reported being shot by a sniper in the parking lot of Lancaster station.

At the time, the 21-year-old MP had two holes in his shirt.

He was heard calling the shooting on emergency radios.

LANCASTER SHOOTING: Injured MP calls in his own audio drama shooting

“I took pictures of the north of the Lancaster helipad,” the MP said on the radio. “I think I’m hit in the right shoulder.”

The report triggered a foreclosure and a massive search of an adjacent apartment building.

After investigation, officials determined that the shooting had been fabricated.

Investigators say Reynosa finally confessed to having invented the incident.

They say he had no visible shoulder injury and that he had made holes in his shirt with a knife.

“There were no snipers, no shots and no gunshot injuries to the shoulder. Fully fabricated,” said Sheriff’s captain Kent Wegener at the time.

Shortly thereafter, Reynosa was dismissed from the department.

His indictment is scheduled for Friday.

