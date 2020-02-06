Former Liverpool flop Mario Balotelli reveals that he “went through some very difficult days” in Anfield

Former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli said he had “had some very difficult days” while in Anfield.

Balotelli, who is now in Brescia’s books, scored 30 goals in 80 games for Manchester City before starting in 2014 after a successful game at AC Milan in Liverpool.

Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers and Mario Balotelli never really agreed

But Merseyside didn’t really get the £ 16m sign. In 28 games, the team hit the net only four times.

In an in-depth interview with Corriere dello Sport, the eccentric character explained how his relationship with Liverpool’s then coach, Brendan Rodgers, affected him when he failed to realize his potential.

He said: “It was great in City but bad in Liverpool where I didn’t click with the manager.

“The ball just wouldn’t come in. I’ve been through some very difficult days.”

In November 2016, Rodgers also told talkSPORT that he “couldn’t really connect” with Balotelli.

No photos

Liverpool’s Alisson “asks” not to be allowed to train with another club

‘it is normal’

Mourinho doesn’t need to talk to Spurs Star after an emotional reaction

gossip

Arsenal want to defeat five players, Traore offers huge, Chelsea against Man United for Sancho

Super computer

How the final table of the 2019/20 championship is likely to end

Bring him back

Steve McManaman wants Liverpool to sign Philippe Coutinho again

UNCOVERED

“He just kindled it, man” – O’Hara’s inside story about the fight between Keane and David

wanted to

Chelsea and Tottenham join the game for a £ 50m goalkeeper

SLAUGHTER

“He broke in and Kung-Fu kicked him” – Nolan and Big Sam in the crazy Bolton fight

“I just couldn’t really connect with Mario. He came in the window very late for us. We had lost Luis [Suarez] and it was a gamble from a club perspective.

“It was one in which he is a great talent and we thought, well, he can come in and develop – he has all the tools.

“To be honest, I just found it very difficult to get in touch with Mario. He tried his best in the field.

“It certainly didn’t work out as everyone would have liked.”