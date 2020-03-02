former-liverpool-manager-gerard-houllier-reveals-he-will-‘personally-congratulate’-jurgen-klopp-when-the-reds-are-crowned-premier-league-champions

Gerard Houllier has explained to talkSPORT he will take a look at Jurgen Klopp WHEN Liverpool are last but not least topped Leading League champions this time so he can congratulate him on his gorgeous achievement.

The former Reds manager joined Jim White for a chat at Wembley all through Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, which saw Manchester Town conquer Aston Villa to raise the trophy for the third 12 months running.

But the Frenchman was keen to chat about the day’s previous clash among Liverpool and Watford, as the Reds experienced their initially league defeat of the campaign in breathtaking manner.

Getty Photos – Getty Liverpool just couldn’t tackle Watford, as Ismaila Sarr scored two times previous Alisson in a three- earn for the Hornets

Klopp’s facet just weren’t at the races as two goals from Ismaila Sarr and a further from captain Troy Deeney ended Liverpool’s hopes of heading the complete time unbeaten.

Liverpool’s overall performance was uncharacteristically laboured at Vicarage Street, with this show the latest in a string of underneath-doing video games because the team’s return from the winter season split.

The Reds seem to have dropped their momentum considering that their mid-season holiday, and have looked out of sorts in their past four matches – a one- acquire about Norwich, 1- defeat to Atletico Madrid, three-two gain about West Ham and now their newest 3- loss to Watford.

Now their attention will convert to their FA Cup clash at Chelsea on Tuesday, ahead of hosting Bournemouth in the Leading League on Saturday.

And Houllier insists Liverpool simply cannot find the money for yet another slip up.

AFP or licensors Liverpool experienced a rare blip versus Watford on Saturday

“On the working day I believed Watford had far more depth in their game,” the former Reds manager instructed talkSPORT. “But it’s not the conclusion of the environment. It comes about.

“The following game is the most critical 1 for Liverpool.

“A big staff does not get rid of two times in a row, that is what I imagine.”

However, Houllier remains self-confident Liverpool have the resolve to end their mini-slump.

The runaway leaders nonetheless sit 22 points crystal clear at the best, despite the fact that that direct could be slash to 19 if Metropolis gain their activity in hand.

And Houllier is ‘sure’ Klopp can guide the club to their initially at any time Premier League title and to start with league crown considering that 1990.

Getty Photographs – Getty Klopp’s gentlemen suffered an unfamiliar defeat – but Houllier insists Liverpool will not lie down now

He extra: “I admire the spirit and the high quality of the group, the way they enjoy, the passion and the enthusiasm they have in their sport, and I admire a lot my mate Jurgen Klopp.

“We preserve in contact and I will go and see him to congratulate him on this title, simply because if there’s 1 matter I’m certain of it is that Liverpool will gain the title.

“And no person will be additional joyful and much more proud than I am.”

I'm positive there are lots of men and women who will disagree with that, but it is a nice sentiment, nevertheless.

