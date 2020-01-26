Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant sincerely apologizes for not meeting the standards in Sky Sports News

Jermaine Pennant apologized for his appearance on Sky Sports News on Friday.

The former Liverpool winger was accused of being drunk on social media viewers on live television before being kidnapped by Sky Sports News chiefs.

Sky Sports news

Jermaine Pennant appeared to be blurring his words in Sky Sports News on Friday

The popular sports broadcaster said Pennant’s style on the show “didn’t meet our production standards.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Pennant insisted that he hadn’t gone out the night before.

He said: “I apologize to everyone at Sky Sports and viewers for my underperformance today. The broadcaster has given me opportunities in the past few months and I have never disappointed them before.

Sky Sports news

Jermaine Pennant (second from right) denied going out the night before

“I am disappointed because I only had a really good stay at talkSPORT yesterday.

“There are no excuses here, I am looking forward to a career on TV and hope that I have done no irreparable damage.

“Unlike social media speculation, I didn’t go out last night. I’ve been trying so hard lately to be professional. I’ve let many people down and it won’t happen again.” I sincerely apologize again. “

