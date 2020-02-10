PONCHATOULA- When Jonathan Rucker went to LSU to play football in 2013, he thought of paving his way on the grate, but after four years of fighting, GPS Life recorded a route that took him back to Ponchatoula.

When Jonathan talks about moving to this new arena:

“God gave me the ability to play at the LSU and do what I did there, and I was grateful for it, but He also gave me another ability to do business.”

From the playbook to the planner, Rucker knew he had to hang up the tunnels, but he used what he had learned in the locker room to help him in the business world.

“One thing that Coach O put big on is the heartbeat of a team. When I met with some of my potential employees, I tried to explain that to them. It will be a team, a heartbeat.” He continued: “We will face many different challenges and there will be many different moving parts. As long as we rely on each other for our work, it will go smoothly.”

Smooth is the key word here, he is now opening a jazz pub called “JRucker’s House of Soul”.

This classic old school tune was the soundtrack of his life and now he wants to play the hits at home.

“You can go and return home and invest in your community, and I’m very excited about that.” Rucker continued: “You can go out and build other communities, which is a great thing, but being able to go back home and do it right where you grew up, in the very neighborhood you grew up in are wonderful thing. “

Rucker sees more than just his dream in his restaurant. He hopes that there is a way to elevate his church, just down the street from the house where he lived most of his life.

“My thing is what if what if I can do it. How many people will I inspire then? When the next 23 or 24 year old starts a business, they can turn to me and say if they did “I can do that too,” said Rucker.