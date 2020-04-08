Former LSU Tigers Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu named to NFL All-10 years workforce

Impression: LSU Soccer Twitter

Former LSU standouts and present-day NFL stars Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu have been chosen to the NFL 2010 All-Decade workforce.

Superbowl 54 winner, Tyrann Mathieu, took to social media to celebrate the honor along with congratulating his fellow Tiger.

This legendary wherever we from… Legendary DUO pic.twitter.com/4yjOXeKbY1

— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Period) April 7, 2020

Both of those Mathieu and Peterson are very best remembered for currently being two of the biggest defensive backs in LSU historical past, as nicely as both of those donning the well-known range 7 jersey.

Peterson performed for LSU from 2008-2010. Even though at LSU, he established himself as a dominant defensive back known for his remarkable coverage techniques. Throughout his time as a Tiger, Peterson racked up 135 tackles and 7 interceptions for around 17- yards. He was chosen in the first spherical of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Mathieu played for the Tigers from 2010-2011. He grew to become recognised for his gritty and tenacious participate in on the area, earning him the nickname, the “Honey Badger”. At LSU, he recorded 133 tackles, 4 interceptions, and compelled 11 fumbles. He was later drafted by Arizona Cardinals in the 3rd rouund of the 2013 NFL Draft. He would afterwards go on to enjoy for the Houston Texans ahead of landing with his latest workforce, the Kansas City Chiefs.