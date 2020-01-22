Former Marine pleads not guilty to murder of young Madera county girl

MADERA CO., California (KFSN) – The former Marine accused of the murder of a girl from Madera County made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. Codi Slayton’s indictment only lasted a few minutes, but it was the first step in what could be a lengthy court process.

District attorney Sally Moreno says, “Generally, I tell people that if things get really, really fast, we can do it in 18 months to two years. It’s generally surprising to people, but by the time we get all the evidence and analyzed, that’s what it takes to make sure that we do justice in an appropriate manner. “

Moreno says additional charges could be laid, but at this point, Slayton faces one count of murder. The 19-year-old is accused of killing 16-year-old Joséphine Jimenez.

She was a junior at Madera High School, whom family members described as outgoing and athletic with a heart of gold. His body was found in a field on October 22, ten days after his disappearance.

Moreno said, “It is deeply sad for the community, and I hope we can do it justice.”

Authorities say Slayton used social media to communicate with Jimenez and other young girls, but they did not disclose many other details about what led to his arrest.

The former Marine was taken into custody by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service at Oceanside on unrelated charges before being sentenced to Madera County jail for murder last week.

Defense lawyer Craig Collins said, “He is a young child. He is only 19 years old and he talks to me like he’s still in the military, calling me sir and that sort of thing . “

Collins pleaded not guilty to Slayton. His bail is set at $ 5 million because the Madera County Sheriff’s Office has recommended an increase from the original $ 1 million after their ongoing investigation has raised heightened fears that it could be a risk of escape and danger to the community.

Slayton is expected to return to court on Thursday to have this amount examined and to prepare for the hearing which will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a trial.

Collins says: “I did not discuss the matter enough with him to understand his mental state at the time or whether he is suffering from a mental illness, but it is up to me to get to the bottom of this way.”

The family members of the two teens were on the charge, but declined to comment.

