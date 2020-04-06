Former Maryland Lt. Gov. daughter’s body recovered

ASSOCIATED ON VIAT This image posted on Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean’s Facebook account shows her and her family, including her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, bottom right.

ANNAPOLIS, MD. >> Former daughter of Lieutenant Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend was located in about 25 feet of water and recovered, authorities said today, and will continue to search for her son, after missing from a boat accident last week.

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, was located by the Charles County Dive and Rescue and recovered about 2.5 miles south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, MD, where the boat was launched, Maryland Natural Resources Police said. The recovery came after a two-day search involving aviation and underwater sauna technology.

Authorities say they will resume searching Tuesday for his son, 8-year-old Gideon McKean. The search began Thursday after authorities responded to a report of two people on a boat in the Chesapeake Bay that appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, has served as executive director of Georgetown University’s Global Health Initiative. The initiative’s website says its work focuses on “the intersection of global health and human rights.” McKean previously served as an associate research professor at City University of New York School of Public Health.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland’s Deputy Governor, is the eldest daughter of late United States Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

“Our maeve dedicated her life to the most vulnerable in society,” Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night, adding that his grandson Gideon was a big “love” big brother who smiled at sports, Riddles, math. and failure. “My heart breaks, but we will try to call the grace of God and what strength we must honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon instill in the world.”

