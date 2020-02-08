Former mayor of Port Richey, who argues that you have to stand up in court

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida (WFLA) – Port Richey’s former mayor will argue that if he is tried for attempted murder later this month, he will stand up to you.

Dale Massad is accused of shooting Pasco MPs in February 2019.

Unlike most cases where you are in favor of a lawsuit, the judge will listen to the application and decide during the trial whether to opt for a lawsuit, Massad’s lawyers said after a hearing on Friday before the trial. The defense claims that Massad’s actions last February came out of fear for his life.

In the early hours of February 21, a SWAT team’s Pasco MPs issued a search warrant against the house of Mayor Massad at the time. At the time, he was under investigation for allegedly practicing medicine without a license.

Investigators say Massad fired two shots when MPs tried to enter the house.

In an application filed this week, Massad’s lawyers argue that he defended himself and believed he was an intruder.

“It is our position that he is absolutely innocent, that he protects his house and castle,” said lawyer Björn Brunvand.

The judge ruled on Friday that you should hear your ground movement during the trial to avoid delays. As a rule, hearings are held before legal proceedings to determine whether the accused is entitled to immunity.

The defense is also fighting for the jury to see the crime scene itself. The judge ruled on Friday that this was not necessary at that time, but left the door open to re-examine the matter.

“I still think it is important for the jury to see where he lived and what environment he lived in to judge whether he was afraid or not,” said Brunvand.

The process is scheduled to begin on February 24.