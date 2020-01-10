Former member of the National Guard pleads guilty to billing the Ministry of Defense twice

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – A former civilian member of the Oregon National Guard has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of repairing his equipment.

Under an agreement with U.S. attorney Dominic Caputo, 48, of Clackamas County, Ore, he has agreed to pay the Department of Defense $ 2.6 million to make false statements as a civil program guard for the Oregon National Guard Oregon Sustainment Maintenance Site.

From 2010 to 2014, Caputo served as a civil program manager for the OSMS Power Division, which repairs out-of-service electronic devices owned by the U.S. Department of Defense. The construction site is located in Camp Withycombe in Clackamas County, a suburb in the Greater Portland area.

He was responsible for certifying the completed work and submitting claims to the U.S. Army’s Communications Electronics Command under the National Maintenance and RESET programs.

“In the event of an emergency or declaration of war, OSMS uses refurbished equipment for other military bases or facilities. During the period specified in the indictment, and until 2015, OSMS was the only maintenance location in the United States where certain repairs and conversions could be carried out Supporting the federal military supply system, “said a statement from the United States Attorney General in Oregon.

According to prosecutors, Caputo CECOM billed more than $ 675,000 in 2014 to repair and rebuild John Deere diesel engines – work done and billed in previous years.

He went so far as to instruct employees to remove and replace the original serial numbers and to identify the motor plates to hide the double billing.

Caputo was indicted in 2018 after he was fired from work in 2014 when the fraud was exposed.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon declined to answer questions about how the fraud was exposed.

Caputo will face a maximum of five years in prison, a $ 100,000 fine and three years in prison, and a $ 2.6 million refund to CECOM.

In a petition, Caputo stated that his motive was to protect the program and the jobs of his employees, and that he had not personally benefited from the fraud. He wrote that he believed at the time that his crew could compensate for the production bottleneck and deliver the amount of engines paid for.

This week, the L.A. Times reported that the Department of Defense is often cheated by contractors and cited a Government Accountability Office study of DoD contractors.

This report focused on the use of shell companies by private contractors, but included an audit of billing for services not performed.

“For example, in four of the lawsuits we investigated, several DOD subcontractors were actually shell companies that did not have the inventory they ultimately wanted to make available to the government or to do the work specified in the contract requirements,” the report said. “According to documents filed with the US District Court, some of these subcontractors commissioned other companies to perform the work, but created additional invoices that incurred additional costs for work that the subcontractors did not perform DOD forwarded. “