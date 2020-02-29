Former mentor accused of sexual assault on teens in 2009 – Up Information Data

CHICAGO (AP) – A male from Minnesota was accused of sexually assaulting a girl a lot more than a decade in the past when he was her athletic trainer at a private suburban school in Chicago.

Winnetka's talk noted that Seyamack Afzali, 35, was charged this 7 days in Cook County with criminal sexual assault stemming from allegations of a 2009 incident at the Chicago home of a 16-yr-old lady attending North Shore State Day Faculty in Winnetka at that time.

Prosecutors claimed Facebook documents unveiled that Afzali despatched the lady a concept that provided express language, and that the two had a "flirtatious discussion,quot on Facebook in which the two professed their mutual adore.

Prosecutors also stated Facebook data point out that the marriage ongoing when the female attended high college in an additional point out. They explained a witness remembered viewing Afzali and the woman kissing regularly.

Chicago police commenced their investigation in June previous year, just after the previous pupil, even though in remedy, reported the accusations to the department.

A Prepare dinner County choose proven a $ 30,000 bond for Afzali, who remained in custody on Saturday, in accordance to the Prepare dinner County Jail site. It was not right away apparent if Afzali has employed a lawyer.

