Former missing star Maggie Grace is pregnant with her first child – Up News Info

Grace Maggie is expecting her first baby!

First Lost Star announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child with her husband. Brent Bushnell.

“In the midst of these uncertain times, we have been blessed with a joyful reminder of what is most important,” the actress wrote on Friday, along with a photo of her cradling her baby slam. “Our first baby will join us this summer. Send love to you and your families, stay safe and healthy! #Isolatingbutihavecompany #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor #letstakecareofeachother # grateful.”

Maggie and her husband were married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends in La Jolla, California. The two had been engaged for three months before officially saying “Yes, yes.”

The actress has also previously opened up about why she prefers to go out of the Hollywood industry.

In an interview for 2015, Maggie said, “I haven’t dated many actors. I did it when I was very young, for two years … but it’s nothing against actors … you can certainly reconcile schedules with actors, but it takes some work and I just don’t have that energy. “

The 36-year-old actress is known for her starring role in the Taken trilogy, Lost Y Californiacation.

