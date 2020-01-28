Former Missouri men’s basketball player Mario McKinney Jr., who left the program on January 14th after a brief pause, has chosen a new goal.

The freshman guard enrolled at John A. Logan College, a community college in Carterville, Illinois. According to a report by Dave Matter from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he plans to play on the school basketball team next season.

Referring to a conversation with McKinny’s father, Matter said the player should spend a year at school and then switch to a Division I program for the 2021-22 season.

John A. Logan’s Twitter account for men’s basketball released an announcement Monday evening welcoming McKinney to the team.

Neither McKinney nor John A. Logan’s basketball coach Kyle Smithpeters responded to the Missourian’s request for comment. McKinney posted pictures of him on his Twitter account on Monday when he was wearing the school basketball jersey in an apparent photo shoot.

McKinney of Vashon High School in St. Louis scored an average of 2.6 points in seven career appearances with the Tigers. He was suspended for unknown reasons before Missouri won 91-75 against Florida on January 11, and would not play in a game.