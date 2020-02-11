Former MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger sues Astros, says sign theft scandal changed his career

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros, claiming that their sign-flying scheme contributed to a poor appearance of relief in August 2017, which essentially ended his career in the league.

Bolsinger’s lawsuit, filed Monday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for hindering and harming his career. He also demands that the Astros lose nearly $ 30 million in the playoffs of their 2017 World Series title, the money being donated to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for retired players. in need.

According to the combination, Bolsinger was brought in as reliever for the Toronto Blue Jays during a game in Houston on August 4, 2017 and allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in a third of a run, which resulted in to a 16-7 loss. The suit said the right-hander “was immediately fired and removed from the team, never to return to Major League Baseball again.”

The 32-year-old was demoted to Triple-A and has not competed in the major leagues since. He was 0-3 with a 6.31 ERA in 11 games for Toronto in 2017. He launched in Japan in 2018-19 and is seeking employment with a major league club for this season.

The Astros did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Astros director AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were laid off in January after Commissioner Rob Manfred discovered that the Astros had broken rules against theft of electronic panels in 2017, including during the 2017 World Series, in which Houston had beaten the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

According to the MLB investigation, the Astros installed a monitor just outside their dugout to steal signs and hit trash cans to alert hitters when an out-of-speed field arrived.

According to Bolsinger’s trial, graphic designer and web developer Tony Adams wrote a web application to document every occurrence of hits to a trash can during Astros’ 2017 home games. He found that the most hits occurred in this game on August 4, 2017, including on 12 of the 29 pitches launched by Bolsinger, said the lawsuit.

Hinch told the media that night that it was “not unusual for us to have great nights when we are organizing good bats,” the trial said.

Bolsinger also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers during his four-year career, ranging from 8 to 19 with a BPM of 4.92.

