Former MP Chris Collins was sentenced to 26 months in prison in the inside trial

Former New York MP Chris Collins was sentenced to 26 months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to federal insider dealing.

Judge Vernon Broderick’s verdict before a federal court in New York comes after Collins pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to defraud securities and make false statements in October. The federal attorney’s office recommended on Monday that Collins be sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

“You had a duty and betrayed that duty,” said Broderick, who also fined Collins an $ 200,000 fine and one year of supervised probation when he was released.

69-year-old Collins admitted to giving his son private information about a failed drug attempt that they had invested in. He turned to the court emotionally and said in part: “Now I stand here today as a disgraceful former member of Congress.”

The former Republican lawmaker pleaded for his son and accused himself of putting his family in this situation. In the almost three-hour hearing, he spoke for only a few minutes and asked his wife and daughter for their support and asked them to please stay with him.

Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, accused Collins in a statement on Friday of showing “greed and disregard for the law”.

“Legislators have the profound privilege and responsibility to write and pass laws, but just as important is the absolute obligation to obey them,” added Berman. “Collins’ hubris is a clear reminder that New Yorkers can and should ask more of their elected officials and that no legislature is above the law, no matter how powerful it is.”

Collins, who was the first seated congressman to support President Donald Trump’s offer to the White House, resigned from Congress before pleading guilt. By pleading guilty, Collins avoided a broader set of charges, including security fraud, wire-fraud conspiracy, and wire-fraud.

Collins admitted that he had given his son non-public information about the failed results of a drug trial that Collins had received due to his position as a board member of the pharmaceutical company Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited.

Prosecutors say Collins’ son, Cameron Collins, then used the information to trade the company’s shares before the trial results were released, which avoided the $ 570,900 loss. And they claim that the younger Collins then shared the information with others who illegally trafficked it.