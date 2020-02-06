Former NBA final MVP Andre Iguodala enters the heat at the close of trading

Andre Iguodala when he was with the Golden State Warriors. (Gregory Shamus / Getty)

After waiting for a counterparty all season, Andre Iguodala is now on the way to a counterparty.

Less than an hour before the Miami Heat faced the Los Angeles Clippers, the team approved a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies that will bring Andre Iguodala to South Beach.

Although the details of the deal have not been clarified, in part because the heat wants to involve the Oklahoma City Thunder so that he can bring Danilo Gallinari to Miami, Justise Winslow is part of the package that will be sent to Memphis.

Under the agreement, Iguodala has also agreed a $ 30 million two-year extension with Miami, although the second year of extension is not guaranteed.

36-year-old Iguodala was the 2015 MVP for the Golden State NBA finals and was sold to Memphis last summer.

“We have a lot of young talent,” he said The Undefeated. “A lot of people who are not afraid and can play. What I think they are not missing so much, but what they can improve a lot I can bring with me, whether it is to show them in court or in the film or just to be with me every day. I will upgrade this level a few levels. They are really good offensive. Defensively, I can put some playful things in the arsenal to make everyone better on the pitch. “

The trade comes at a good time when heat star Jimmy Butler injured his shoulder last night when the team lost to the Clippers between 128 and 111. He should do an MRI today.

Elsewhere in the association, Jabari Parker and Alex Len were sent from the Atlanta Hawks to the Kings at Center Dewayne Dedmon, and Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks were exchanged for draft picks to the 76s.

Read the full article at The Associated Press