Former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore passed away

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore died early this morning at the age of 71.

Moore was at home in Auckland when he died, said his wife Yvonne.

Moore, who was the country’s 34th prime minister, suffered a stroke in 2015 while he was New Zealand’s ambassador to Washington DC and has been in poor health for the past few years.

Ms. Moore said her husband has had many health problems since his stroke.

“Mike was born in Whakatane but raised in Kawakawa and Moerewa in the Far North and wanted to spend his last months in the place that gave him energy, spirit and courage,” she said.

Mike Moore became Prime Minister 59 days before the October 1990 general election. Photo / NZ Herald

“Mike wanted to be in Northland one last time, so he spent much of the summer at Matauri Bay and only returned to Auckland in recent weeks because of his health.”

“Northland made him the fighter and fighter of the ordinary Kiwis he has been throughout his life and career and that is what drove him to join the New Zealand Labor Party at the age of 16. He was stubborn, optimistic, generous and kind. “

I mourn the passing of Mike Moore, and my heart goes out to Yvonne and the family. He always showed me kindness, offered me support and enjoyed a good discussion / debate. He was a fiercely proud Kiwi who represented us with distinction on the world stage. Rest easy now Mike.

– Grant Robertson (@ grantrobertson1) February 1, 2020

Mike Moore became Prime Minister for 59 days before the October 1990 general election.

After the Labor Party’s defeat in this election, Moore was Leader of the Opposition until the 1993 election, after which Helen Clark successfully challenged him for the leadership of the Labor Party.

After retiring from New Zealand politics, Moore was Director General of the World Trade Organization from 1999 to 2002. He also served as Ambassador of New Zealand to the United States from 2010 to 2015.

Moore was first elected to Auckland’s seat at Eden in 1972, the youngest MP at 23.

He served in office for a term and was beaten in Rob Muldoon’s overwhelming victory in 1975. Shortly after, he had the first of his three episodes of cancer.

In 1978, he was elected to the seat of Papanui in Christchurch, defeating National Cabinet Minister Bert Walker. He held this seat, which later became Christchurch North and Waimakariri, until his retirement from Parliament in 1999.

In the fourth Labor government from 1984 to 1990, Mike Moore held the portfolios of foreign trade and marketing, tourism, sport and leisure, America’s Cup, foreign relations and trade, assistant finance and foreign affairs.

Moore said her husband has the ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

“Having left school at 15 for a job in freezing work, Mike always believed that his love of reading and hard work would make up for his lack of formal education.

“Mike has always been a good reminder to the Labor Party of its working class roots and will likely be its last blue collar Prime Minister.

“Mike had a passionate belief in the power of government to move people forward through the collective delivery of health care and education and how it provided the ladder for ordinary workers and their families.”

She said that, according to the traditions of the job, he was a committed internationalist.

“As Minister of Commerce, he helped give New Zealand a secure external view of the world. He also came to believe in the power of a rules-based and how, more than international aid, he could lift nations out of poverty. He was a great humanist and a passionate free trader.

Moore loved Parliament, she said.

“He enjoyed being a parliamentary representative, doing election sessions on weekends, and during the week, debating issues and legislation in the House. It was in the debate room that he felt most at home because he knew his humor, his quick wit and well – the knowledge of reading would distinguish him from many others. “

One of his biggest fears in recent years has been to die before seeing another Labor government.

“He was delighted when Jacinda Ardern became Prime Minister and thinks she is extraordinarily gifted and has the potential to do more for New Zealand and internationally than any other Labor leader.”

.