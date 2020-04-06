Former NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey has died at the age of 73

NEW ORLEANS – Former NFL player Tom Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without a toe and played on the field from 63 yards, died Saturday evening while suffering a concussion. -rikice from the new coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73 years old.

The Times-Picayune / New Prosecutor reported Dempsey’s death. On Sunday, Ashley Dempsey said her father, who had been living in an assisted living facility for years after having cervical cancer, tested positive for coronavirus a little over a week ago.

The Orleans Parish Association of Paris however has not revealed the exact cause of death.

Dempsey’s winning streak in a Detroit game on November 8, 1970, remained the NFL’s record for 43 years until the Broncos’ Matt Prater broke it with a 64-yard touchdown in Denver in 2013.

Dempsey spent 11 seasons in the NFL: The first two seasons were with New Orleans (1969-70), the next four with Philadelphia, then two with the Los Angeles Rams, the other with the Houston Oilers and the second of eventually with Buffalo. He retired after the 1979 season.

In a statement, Saints spokesman Gayle Benson said “Tom’s life speaks directly to the human spirit and sets an example of his intention not to fall back on his goals and goals.” , ”said Saints teacher Gayle Benson. “He exemplified this struggle over the last few years as he battled against diseases but never failed in the process and continued to make his mark on business.”

Dempsey was born in Milwaukee without four fingers on his right hand and no toes on his right foot. It started off with a smooth shoe that drew protests from others who saw wearing a special print boot as useless. Former Dallas Cowboys president Tex Schramm described the shoe as “the head of a golf club.”

But Dempsey would have to say that he was limiting his efforts to use his birthright, and for the most part, NFL officials, including commissioner Pete Rozelle, agreed. Also, in 1977, the NFL launched what became known as “Dempsey’s Spirit”, allowing that the shoes worn by players with “artificial limbs on his toes must be consistent. and custom printing shoes. “

Dempsey returned to New Orleans after retiring from the competition. About seven years ago, he contracted dementia and later returned to a assisted living facility, where he contracted HIV in March during a disaster that has plagued the city – and the hospital – especially. He is survived by wife Carlene, three children, a sister and a grandchild.

His absence was part of the Saints lore and has long stood as one of the most significant periods of soccer ownership that had not won the game until his 21st season in 1987, and did not play the game until 2000. .

Dempsey exchanged views with the Associated Press in February 2010 about the sustainability of his time and how he came to terms with his 11-year career.

“It bothered me a little. I wanted to be known as a better shooter, than someone on the team,” he said. “But I found out that if you were going to edit the record, there was only one place to set it – New Orleans! “

At the time of the shooting, the Superdome was still under construction and the Saints played home games at the old Tulane Stadium, which was demolished in 1979.

The Lions led 17-16 after a short field goal with 11 minutes left.

With no time left, the Saints were able to move the ball to 45 minutes with 2 minutes remaining after Billy Kilmer completed a pass to Al Dodd on the edge.

According to media reports, special coach Don Heinrich was heard angrily, “Tell Stumpy to get ready to go in for a long shot.”

At that point, the keyboards were on a tight end, not at the back end. The shot point is 37 Guards.

“I was more concerned with printing it directly because I felt I could control the interval,” Dempsey told the Times-Picayune. “I knew I was going to get a perfect kick from Jackie Burkett and a perfect pick from Joe Scarpati. He did it all for me. I played him sweet.”

Kilmer told the Times-Picayune that he remembers standing on the sidelines, seeing the lions players on the field laughing while Dempsey nodded.

“They thought Tom had no chance,” Kilmer said.

But Dempsey ended up taking the field off the shoulder with his other teammates and recalled spending the night at the Bourbon Street bar, celebrating.

“We were there, with all the guys, until we had hours,” he said. “From what I can remember, I’ve been through that childhood.”

Both the shoes that Dempsey shot for 63 yards and the ball were in the Hall of Fame in New Orleans, which Dempsey was installed in 1989. The Fanton football field in Canton, Ohio, has some of Dempsey’s particular made the shoe press release, but Dempsey liked the way the record-breaking band continued in New Orleans.

