Former North Attleboro star Anthony Sherman impresses with the KC Chiefs

Long before Anthony Sherman made an impression as a fullback for the Chiefs of Kansas City, he was a dominant two-way player at North Attleboro High School. Here is our story about Anthony Sherman on October 13, 2006.

One of the last acts of Paul Sullivan as a football coach in North Attleboro launched Anthony Sherman’s career in the past.

In the final stages of what would be a 21-0 win over Attleboro on Thanksgiving Day 2003, Sullivan decided to clear his bank. When it came time to find a new set of running backs, he cast a glance at hard-working senior Josh Fears and Sherman, a modest freshman.

“We were in their 25s and I really wanted to try and get Josh to score,” Sullivan recalled. “I thought we would give Anthony the first time and come closer to Josh because he was the oldest. Yes, Sherman takes the handoff, cracks on his right and goes all the way for a touchdown.

“Looking back, I have no doubt that he was physically able to play varsity as a first-year student. Sherm may have struggled with the intricacies, but he could have helped us.”

Good luck trying to get Sherman, now a senior, to work out some of his more memorable pieces. Fortunately, his coaches are more than willing to consider their favorite Sherman stories. Current coach Kurt Kummer laughs when he remembers a classic Sherman hit in last year’s win at Mansfield.

“We just came out of a hard loss for Foxboro,” Kummer said. “With one of their first pieces, they throw a screen at (Corey) Eason. Sherm crossed the field and straightened him. You should have seen the faces of the Mansfield children. They couldn’t believe it. ”

Keep in mind that Eason is a first-rate Division 1 recruit, a solid athlete who stands 6 feet-5 and drops the scales at around 250 pounds.

But that anecdote only tells part of the story of what Sherman brings to the table. Running around in a red and white uniform is something he has always dreamed of. Fame and glory are the things he can do without.

“I remember looking at my uncles when I was a kid,” said Sherman, a rug-linebacker combination. “I remember the long red line and the tradition behind it. Even now many older boys come to our games and wish they were still playing.

“I love playing and being part of the team. The coaches have always emphasized that we play as a team, and I like that. I do not feel that I am different from anyone else and do not expect to be treated differently. ”

Sherman’s highlight roll is not limited to football. The 6-foot, 225-pounder played midfield for a Red Rocketeer team that reached the final of Division 1 South. Unless someone thinks North Attleboro has been given an easy draw, the victims include traditional powers Bridgewater-Raynham, Xaverian and Brockton.

“It was really exciting knowing we would have a good team,” Sherman said. “The tournament was a great experience. It is a new atmosphere, something different for everyone. ”

Sherman has another baseball season in him before he hits the college football scene. Although Sherman made an oral commitment to UConn, he is willing to listen to other schools.

“I am in a good situation right now,” said Sherman, who ran nearly 800 meters and scored 22 touchdowns as a junior. “I try not to think about colleges, with the big game ahead of us. I just have to concentrate more on what is now, and then on other things.”

The great game that Sherman refers to is Foxboro. A year ago, North Attleboro was on its way to the Hockomock League title derailed by Foxboro and lost 20-13 at home. The defeat forced the Red Rocketeers to share the crown.

Before tonight’s rematch, Sherman carefully measures his words because he does not want to provide any bulletin board material.

“There is a bit (revenge factor), but you can’t go back to the past and worry about what happened last year,” Sherman said. “We just have to consider this as a different team, a great atmosphere and a good audience. The only thing we can do is just come out and do our job. ”

Something Sherman has done for almost four years.