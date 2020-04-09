Former Northeastern goalie Florence Schelling named GM of SC Bern men’s pro hockey club.

As a standout goaltender at Northeastern, Florence Schelling was fantastic at arranging the back again conclude and maintaining open up traces of communication.

These on-ice characteristics — merged with a degree in business enterprise — produced Schelling a organic alternative for a special possibility in her indigenous land.

Schelling, a Swiss countrywide who played at Northeastern from 2008-12, has been appointed normal manager of SC Bern of Switzerland’s National League. Schelling, 31, turned the 1st lady to oversee a men’s experienced hockey crew at this degree.

“It’s awesome to see that the pro workforce above there noticed the price in her and to give her an opportunity,” claimed Northeastern head coach Dave Flint. “It reveals that she’s breaking barriers, which is excellent. I believe you are going to see a good deal far more women of all ages breaking into men’s qualified sports activities, which is good for most people.”

Schelling was an achieved worldwide hockey participant before transferring her base of functions to Huntington Ave. Schelling was 15 when she participated in the 2004 Women’s Earth Championships. She afterwards assisted the Swiss countrywide crew seize the bronze medal at the Globe Championships in 2012 and was voted the match MVP.

“That was undoubtedly a turning place in our software,” stated NU associate head coach Linda Lundrigan, who was included in recruiting Schelling. “We experienced an edge becoming in a metropolis and her coming from the Zurich spot. She saw this as a put the place she could be a effectively-rounded athlete. As good a hockey participant as she was and it was a dominant factor in her existence, she seriously wished to be nicely-rounded.”

Schelling was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2012. She logged 5,878 minutes of ice time with a .940 help save share and 18 shutouts.

“She was a chief on and off the ice,” mentioned Flint. “She was an remarkable collegiate player and clearly an awesome global player and I was lucky sufficient to coach her for four yrs.

“She aided get Northeastern back again on the map when I took above a application struggling a little bit.”

Schelling resumed her duties with the Swiss national workforce, which captured a bronze medal in the 2014 Olympics. She would take part in three Olympiads and was the only females to play in the Swiss Men’s Nationwide B League. Schelling joined the coaching ranks in Switzerland’s beneath-18 Women’s Nationwide Crew.

“When you are a goalie you see the full ice in entrance of you so you know have to know the total game and she was definitely good at that,” mentioned Flint. “She took demand on the ice, was extremely-competitive and she had a wonderful hockey track record and pedigree. She has labored truly really hard to get wherever she is at and it is definitely fascinating to see her get the opportunity she is finding.”