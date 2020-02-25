former-oak-garden-pastor-had-sexual-get-in-touch-with-with-woman-on-youth-assistance-undertaking-trip,-lawsuit-alleges

A former youth pastor at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in west suburban Oak Garden allegedly established a rapport with an underage lady and then engaged in sexual contact with her on a support journey, according to a lawsuit.

The suit, filed Monday in Prepare dinner County Circuit Court docket by an anonymous mom on behalf of her daughter, promises the church, at 9701 Brandt Ave., was negligent and “permitted improper boundaries” that in the end led to the assault. It names the church and the former youth pastor as defendants. That pastor has not been charged with a criminal offense.

In accordance to the lawsuit, the pastor “initiated grooming behavior” with the female “in order to create a trusting and mystery relationship” and engaged in sexual get in touch with with her though on a youth company task July 11, 2018.

The lawsuit also promises the church unsuccessful to conduct a right track record examine to make certain the pastor was competent to do the job in his place. It alleges the pastor ignored church policies that prevented grownups from staying alone in the same space with kids.

A spokesperson for Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church could not be reached for remark Monday evening.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial and seeks more than $50,000 in damages.