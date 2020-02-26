[Former Obama Campaign Manager Jim Messina Claims Joe Biden ‘Has to Earn on Saturday to Stay in This Race’]

President Barack Obama’s former campaign manager Jim Messina predicted the conclude of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential run unless he wins the South Carolina most important at the conclusion of the week, throughout an MSNBC panel, Wednesday.

“Joe Biden absolutely only has to win on Saturday to continue on in this race,” Messina informed MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, introducing that one particular of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) pros “is cash.”

“Him and Michael Bloomberg are the only persons on the air in some of these Super Tuesday states that are definitely likely to determine,” he defined. “You know, 40% of voters and delegates are going to be offered below on Tremendous Tuesday and as you know, Andrea, half of the voters on Super Tuesday are heading to vote early, so that is why previous night’s discussion was so critical for Joe Biden.”

“But every single single working day men and women are voting and right now in some of these Tremendous Tuesday states they are just looking at ads from Mayor Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders,” Messina continued.

Messina also dropped the hammer, indicating Democrats have “got to get some candidates out of this race in the future few times, probably right after Tremendous Tuesday,” and that, finally, “this race has acquired to sort of come down to Bernie Sanders and one particular other different.”

“I imagine that’s what Tremendous Tuesday is gonna do for the social gathering. They are gonna begin to weed out some of these candidates who had really great runs, but just cannot afford to pay for to stay in this race,” he predicted, noting that “money is the oxygen of American politics, as Michael factors out, and some of these candidates just aren’t going to be able to maintain it.”

“It’s why Biden requires a victory this weekend to sustain it and elevate the money, it is why Bernie’s on Tv set suitable now since he has that oxygen, and it is why Bloomberg is starting to go,” Messina added.

Just after being asked if Bloomberg will be a single of the major players relocating forward if he just can’t strengthen his debating expertise, Messina declared, “I’d somewhat have 500 million bucks of Tv set adverts than just one fantastic debate and that’s his enchantment, right? Every single night on Television I’m sitting in California and all you see is Michael Bloomberg advertisements on Television set.”

Watch earlier mentioned by using MSNBC.