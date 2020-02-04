Former packer great, Hall of Famer Willie Wood dies at the age of 83

February 4 (UPI) – Former great Green Bay Packer and Pro Football Hall of Fame security guard Willie Wood has died. He was 83 years old.

Wood died Monday in an assisted living facility in Washington, DC, after suffering from advanced dementia for at least a decade, the team said.

“The Green Bay Packers family lost a legend today with the death of Willie Wood,” said Mark Murphy, Packers President and CEO, in a statement. “Willie’s success story, which has risen from an uninitiated beginner to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration for generations of football fans.

“While his health problems have prevented him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, his alumni weekend visits have been greatly appreciated by both Willie and our fans. We extend our deepest condolences to Willie’s family and friends.”

Wood played his entire 12-year NFL career with the Packers, joined the team in 1960, and retired after the 1971 season. He won five NFL championships, went to the Pro Bowl eight times, and was an all-pro five times.

The University of Southern California product had 48 interceptions for 699 yards, 16 fumble recoveries and two scores in 166 NFL games. In 1961, Wood led the league at Punt Return, with an average of 16.1 yards per run back, and his 1,391 career return yards were the highest in Packers history.

The Star Safety played mainly as a running quarterback at USC while spending some time in secondary school. After being skipped by any NFL team in the 1960 draft, he sent several postcards to the NFL franchise and asked for a sample. The legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi was the only one who wanted to sign Wood.

Wood never missed a game during his NFL tenure and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

“With the death of Willie Wood, the game lost a true legend,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker. “He had an incredible football career that helped transform Green Bay, Wisconsin, in Titletown, USA. Willie was a rare player who always struggled to be a great teammate and succeed. He rose as an unoccupied Free agent entered the league and became one of them. ” The Hall of Fame will keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. “

Wood became a defender of the San Diego Chargers in 1972 and was later head coach of the Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League and the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

Wood is survived by two sons and a daughter.