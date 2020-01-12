Former Packers player Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila is now leading a controversial religious group

Loading...

Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila has spent most of the past decade playing for the Green Bay Packers. Now he leads a controversial religious group.

At The Daily Beast, writer Kelly Weill wrote a story that appears to be tailor-made for her readers to make a series of duplicates – especially if they followed the Green Bay Packers in the 2000s. It has a lot to offer: religious fringe groups, a Christmas contest that went wrong and references to the movement of the “sovereign citizens” are all emerging. The focus is on former Packers player Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, who was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2013.

It started in mid-December when two men in their early 20s, Jordan Salmi and Ryan Desmith, were charged with “violating, disorderly behavior and carrying hidden weapons” after they showed up at a Providence Academy Christmas pageant in La Crosse. Wisconsin. Salmi and Desmith said that the leader of the religious group to which they both belong – Gbaja-Biamila – asked them to record the event.

Her subsequent defense was to invoke ideas associated with the “sovereign citizens” movement – one that Gbaja-Biamila also quoted in interviews quoted in Weill’s article.

As Weill describes it, Gbaja-Biamila’s time as a religious leader was not without controversy – to say the least.

Gbaja-Biamila is the leader of Straitway Praiseland, an offshoot of Tennessee’s Straitway Truth Ministry in Wisconsin. The Church calls itself “Hebrew-Israelite” and claims to preach a literal reading of the Bible.

The school that held the pageant? The children of Gbaja-Biamila are registered there. his ex-wife is Catholic. However, Gbaja-Biamila’s religious belief states that women should be subject to men – his Instagram presence contains some posts that advocate this belief. And with it his objections to the participation of his children, which led to the events that led two armed men to attempt to record a Christmas pageant.

Gbaja-Biamila’s time as a religious leader is not the former player’s only outing outside of football. He also spoke at an event in support of then-presidential candidate Ted Cruz in 2016. This current case is a troubling look at the place where religious beliefs and dubious political theories meet. It is one with numerous threads, none of which are easy to unravel.

