Former Patriot finalizing deal with wrestling company

Previous Patriots tight conclusion Rob Gronkowski is nearing a offer to sign up for WWE, according to an FS1 report Tuesday.

Facts of the reported contract are mysterious. It is unclear how Gronkowski will be highlighted by the wrestling amusement firm. Nonetheless, he could surface on WWE SmackDown as before long as March 20, for every the report. In 2017, Gronkowski worked with WWE, which employs wrestler Moji Rawley, a near good friend of his.

Final August, Gronkowski said he could not see himself as a complete-time wrestler, but he would entertain the notion of a significant-profile match in the potential.

“With wrestling, I really don’t come to feel like I would be a comprehensive-time wrestler. But there is 1 point I’m down for. And which is to do one particular nuts match,” Gronkowski said. “Practice it for a minor bit, go out there — like in a Royal Rumble. I received my pal in WWE [Rawley] apply it and do a whole-on WWE match. I’m not declaring when — possibly five a long time.

“I got the relaxation of my lifestyle to do that. I have often dreamed about doing that, just 1 time, heading in there and heading entire-out.”

Two months later on, Rawley noted during an job interview that SummerSlam, an yearly WWE pay-per-perspective occasion, will be held in Boston in 2020.

Gronkowski received 3 Super Bowls about his nine-calendar year occupation with the Patriots. He produced 5 Pro Bowls, four All-Pro teams and was most recently named to the NFL’s All-Time Crew.