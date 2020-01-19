Former Patriot teammates from Mike Vrabel enjoy running Titans

The Tennessee Titans of Mike Vrabel walked the Patriots, astonished the Baltimore Ravens and were one victory away from the appearance of a Super Bowl.

Many of Vrabel’s former Patriot teammates are sure to talk to him to complete the upset trifecta by eliminating the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. They enjoyed watching Vrabel on the sidelines, pressing the right buttons and getting the most out of his sixth placed Titans. Everyone surprised?

Barely.

“I was with him for four years. He is a genius, “said former teammate Heath Evans.” He is a hard worker. I have always loved Vrabes. I’m not surprised at all. “

Rodney Harrison, Richard Seymour, Drew Bledsoe – several other former Patriot teammates reached by the Herald – are also not shocked by Vrabel’s ability as head coach.

“This is no surprise to us because we know how smart he is, how prepared he always was and how much he wanted to do this,” Harrison said. “When I played with him, he always answered questions and let everyone know how smart he was. That was the smart guy in him. He had to let you know that he was the smartest man in the room. But he was a really good teammate.

“He finished his ass. He was always in the weight room and always tried to get that head start. He was always trying to find a way to help you. That hasn’t changed.”

In some ways it’s like watching a repeat of the 2001 Patriots championship team, an underdog team with a very good defense and an attack that has performed better with a quarterback change, but still does the most damage on the ground. Seymour said watching the Titans of Vrabel makes him flash back to that Patriots team, who upset the Great Show of St. Louis Rams on Turf in New Orleans in Super Bowl XXXVI.

“This (Titans) team reminds me of our ’01 Patriots team, and the way they play, the physical game, their defense,” said Seymour, finalist of a Pro Football Hall of Fame. “No one deserves more than Mike. I think everyone who played with him knew that this was part of his future. He is one of my favorite teammates of all time. If you look at him now, it is like going to one of your brothers looks. “

Of course comparisons were made between Vrabel and Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and how much he is like his former head coach. There are some similarities, but Vrabel has a lot of its own style.

On the surface, he doesn’t always wear a hoodie. Vrabel prefers a blue windbreaker over a white shirt with long sleeves. But even without a hoodie, it’s easy to notice what he got out of Belichick after having played eight seasons in New England.

“I love how he does the same thing, but very different from Bill,” Evans said.

How does that translate?

The intelligence, preparedness and attention to detail are all very common when looking at the Titans. Just like Belichick, Vrabel stands on top of every aspect of the product on the field. That is where they are comparable.

“You see the responsibility on the sidelines. You see him involved in everything. You see him encouraging, coaching, building, shouting, shouting, everything. But his encouragement comes from his personality, “Evans said. “He will jump on the boys. If a player gets injured, he is on the field. He is Mike. So he has taken everything you need to do as head coach in this field to demand and command respect, all three game plans knowing inside and out, keeping them responsible and yet being themselves. “

Being yourself also means being emotional. While Belichick is the image of Stoicism, never knowing who is in front or behind by his expression, Vrabel is different. He will get a bump and high-five boys. He will celebrate groundbreaking games with fist pumps. And he will show his anger if things don’t go well.

“Mikey was a trash-talker, celebrator, runner, jumper; shout and shout, a kind of guy in your face, “Evans said. “Well, that’s who he is. He has emotions when they score a touchdown. He gets pissed when they play the ball. You never see nonsense from Bill (Belichick). Mike can be just like Bill, he can be so well controlled . But he isn’t. “

Although Vrabel is not considered part of the coaching tree at Belichick because he is never in one of his staff, he is piled up as a disciple because of the time he spent in Foxboro.

That said, Vrabel has resisted the temptation to be just like Bill.

“You have such a huge respect for the man, you want to do everything the way he does, because you think that’s part of the secret sauce,” Evans said of Belichick. ‘But you still have to be yourself. You must be real and transparent in applying all the disciplines that Bill has taught us. That is why I like to see what Mikey does. “

Harrison agreed.

“Mike did not do anything other coaches tried to do. He has always retained a sense of himself and who he is,” said the safety of the former Patriots. “He is young, he is lively, he has a lot of energy, many ideas and more importantly, he has a team that believes in him … that’s great.”

Harrison added another distinction. Vrabel is 44, and still at a recognizable age for the players. They respect him, but it’s not like 67-year-old Belichick, who is honored and holds the player’s attention in a different way.

“They see Belichick as a godfather. While Vrabel can connect you to him more like a player because he’s younger, “Harrison said. “There is no discomfort around Mike. He is a people person. I am not saying that Bill is a dictator. But with Mike it is not a relationship where he is a father figure, it is more even.”

Bledsoe played with Vrabel for only one year, “although it felt like we were together for much longer.” One year was enough for Bledsoe to see the possibilities.

“I’ve always thought Mike’s world,” Bledsoe said. “He was a good friend. I couldn’t be happier for Vrabes and the Titans and their success. “

Bledsoe has cracked that Belichick has taught him ‘too well’. He needs all those lessons on Sunday to bring the Chiefs down at Arrowhead. No one would be surprised if Vrabel consulted Belichick to collect a few tips on how to close gunslinger Patrick Mahomes.

Seymour agreed with the group that it will be quite a job, but he gives Vrabel a chance. He hopes to see his former teammate in Miami.

Based on the game plan Vrabel and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, came out for Lamar Jackson last week, forcing the Ravens quarterback to beat them with his arm, Harrison also believes the Titans have a shot at the favorite Chiefs.

Evans is more than convinced.

“Oh yes,” he said. “I think they win the game.”

That might be a shock to some, but for those who have played with the former linebacker from Patriots, it is part of the comparison.

Another ring for Faulk

Congratulations to Kevin Faulk. He added another ring to his collection on Monday. The triple Super Bowl winner with the Patriots was part of the national championship of LSU. Faulk, a second round from LSU in 1999, serves as director of player development within the school’s football program under head coach Ed Orgeron.

He spoke with Faulk on Cloud Nine on Thursday.

“It was great and I have it all year round in general; how it unfolded, how it happened,” said Faulk. “For me it was as if I was reliving a previous situation.”

The Patriots Hall of Famer said the LSU run reminded him of the New England Patriots’07 team that had an unbeaten regular season.

“That group of kids really had fun playing the games all year round, they learned more and more about each other about every situation … that was sort of what we did, how we were,” said Faulk. “To let the quarterback play the way he did, to let the two recipients play the way they did … how the defense took place from the beginning to the end reminded me so much of that team.”

Will Packers be like 2010 Jets?

ESPN analyst Damien Woody wondered if the Packers would get a page from the Jets book in the NFC Championship Game.

Translation? In 2010, after being walled in by the Patriots 45-3 during the regular season, the Jets knocked down the Patriots 28-21 in Foxboro during the fall season. The Packers, of course, was smoked by the Niners, 37-8, during the season. Woody, who was with the Jets in 2010, understands the dynamics.

“Green Bay must go back to Santa Clara, can they perform a similar stunt? That’s the first scenario that came to mind, “Woody said on Thursday.” Thinking back to (the Jets), we knew we were better than that 45-3 score. Sometimes an early play can really be a spark that the “In that play-off game, David Harris caught that interception on the first disc. It was the first time (Tom) that Brady threw an interception in an insane amount of games. But that set the tone.”

Will Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been a little sales sensitive, do the same? Stay tuned.