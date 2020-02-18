[Former point out comptroller hoping to do well U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III]

One more Democratic prospect is jumping into the crowded Congressional race to succeed U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

Tom Shack, a former prosecutor and Massachusetts comptroller, declared his candidacy for the 4th District seat on Tuesday.

“Despite possessing served communities during Massachusetts for quite a few several years, these that know me best know that I have in no way aspired to run for general public office environment. Even so, as each working day turns into even additional turbulent than the last, I can no for a longer time stand aside,” Shack mentioned in a statement. “Today, soon after quite a few discussions with pals, family, fellow inhabitants, state and group leaders, I announce my candidacy to be the up coming United States Representative from the 4th Congressional District — where by my family has lived for a long time.

“I have viewed very first-hand that governing administration can be a power for excellent, but our democracy is promptly eroding as cynicism, distrust, and division engulf our country,” he stated. “Dark cash and darker functions erode trust. We have to have leaders dedicated to guarding our freedoms, our constitution, and our rule of law through transparent and really consultant governing administration for ALL.”

Shack lives in Brookline. His father served as an adviser to both of those John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy.

Kennedy III, rather of running for re-election to the 4th District, is challenging U.S. Sen. Ed Markey this calendar year.

Other people running for the 4th District seat incorporate Newton Town Councilor Jake Auchincloss, Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman, former president of Alliance for Organization Leadership and previous Deval Patrick aide Jesse Mermell, and American social entrepreneur Alan Khazei.