Former police boss among defendants in Catalan independence “sedition” trial

The former Catalan regional police chief and three others are on trial for rebellion and sedition for their alleged roles in the illegal offer of the Catalan regional government to separate from Spain in 2017.

The trial that began Monday before the National Court could rekindle the secessionist feeling in Catalonia after several weeks of calm in the northeast region.

It also comes as the new Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promises to try to resolve the regional conflict through political discussions rather than legal action.

The prosecution requested that the former Mossos police chief, Jose Luis Trapero, be sentenced to 11 years of rebellion for allegedly plotting with regional authorities in the failure of the former regional president’s secession drive Catalan Carles Puigdemont and his assistant, Oriol Junqueras.

Mr. Puigdemont, now a member of the European Parliament, fled Spain to Belgium following this push.

Spain requests his extradition.

Junqueras and eight other Catalan politicians and activists were sentenced to prison terms last October for their duties.

Cesar Puig and former regional police director Pere Soler are also accused of rebellion.

Senior Regional Police Officer Teresa Laplana is charged with sedition.

The trial is expected to last two months and several of the detainees are expected to testify.