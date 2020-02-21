[former-polk-county-bus-attendant-sentenced-for-abusing-particular-demands-child]

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former bus attendant for the Polk County University District has been sentenced after surveillance video showed her abusing a distinctive requires university student by pulling her hair, hitting her on the head and sitting on her.

Bus surveillance video clip demonstrates 65-yr-aged Brenda Nelson of Polk Metropolis walking by the boy or girl and hitting her on the head with an open hand.

When questioned by detectives, Nelson reported the kid was misbehaving, beating on the window and attempting to depart her seat, even so, investigators said the sufferer was secured by a harness and was not witnessed acting in a disruptive way as Nelson described.

“I guess I performed it. I didn’t remember hitting her,” Brenda later on admitted, “I should have just shed it. I really do not don’t forget accomplishing that. I would in no way strike a person of individuals little ones.”

Nelson faced up to 5 yrs in prison.

“She was uncovered responsible of little one abuse, a third-diploma felony,” Jacob Orr with the Polk County State’s Attorney’s Business explained. “The choose sentenced her to three yrs probation.”

Nelson labored as a bus attendant due to the fact 1983.